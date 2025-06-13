How to buy last-minute tickets to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Don’t hesitate if you want to secure tickets to this summer’s football fiesta in Switzerland

Anticipation is building as we get nearer to the start of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland this summer. With demand for tickets already rocketing and seat availability expected to tighten ahead of the big kick-off on July 2, now's the time to act. Don’t miss your chance to grab a ticket to some of the high-profile group encounters, including Spain vs Italy or France vs England, or secure your spot for one of the huge knockout ties, including Women's Euro final tickets.

You can expect this year's tournament to be a hit, following the success of the Women’s Euro 2022. It was a momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general, and the 2025 competition is set to be even bigger and better, with Europe’s best female stars set to impress the masses on Swiss soil.

We’ve got three weeks of gripping group matches to savour, followed by the epic knockout stages. The final is due to take place on July 27 in Basel. It’s set to be a once-in-a-lifetime footballing experience, and you could be there by securing your match tickets now.

This is the 14th edition of the Women's European Championship, and matches are taking place in eight cities across Switzerland, with 16 teams featuring in a third successive tournament. The quest for glory began in April last year with 51 teams dreaming of claiming one of the 15 available finals’ places. Switzerland automatically qualified with the Women's Euro 2025 hosting rights, and of the 16 qualified teams, 14 took part in the Women's Euro 2022. Poland and Wales have both made history by securing places at their first major Finals tournament.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital last-minute ticket information you need regards the Women’s Euro 2025 this July, including how much they cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

Women’s Euro 2025 last-minute tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty Images

Match tickets for the Women’s Euro 2025 Final were split into three categories and were originally priced as follows:

Category 1: CHF 40-90 (€42-95)

CHF 40-90 (€42-95) Category 2: CHF 25-60 (€26-63)

CHF 25-60 (€26-63) Category 3: CHF 25-30 (€26-31)

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where they range from €30 for category 3 tickets up to €1,650 for category 1 seats.

How to buy Women’s Euro 2025 last-minute tickets

Getty Images

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch, and demand has been high, with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association, following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

As we get nearer to matches kicking off, tickets may become harder to purchase, so in addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where is Women’s Euro 2025 taking place?

Switzerland is staging the Women’s European Championship for the first time, and the host nation will hope that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands was the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at the Women’s Euro 2022.

The Women’s Euro 2025 will be staged in the following Swiss cities and stadiums:

Stadium Location Capacity St. Jakob-Park Basel 35,689 Stadion Wankdorf Bern 32,997 Stade de Geneve Geneva 30,950 Stadion Letzigrund Zurich 24,186 Arena St.Gallen St.Gallen 18,251 Allmend Stadion Luzern Lucerne 16,496 Arena Thun Thun 10,187 Stade de Tourbillon Sion 9,570

What is the Women’s Euro 2025 schedule?