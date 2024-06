The best international teams from across Europe collide in Germany this summer and GOAL has all you need to know.

Euro 2024 will see some of the best players in world football go head-to-head as the 17th edition of the European Championship takes place in Germany.

With heavy hitters such as France, England, Spain, Italy, and more involved, the classic UEFA tournament promises plenty of action and drama.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 tournament, including, fixtures, standings, squads and more.