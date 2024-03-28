How to watch and live stream Euro 2024 in the US

How to catch European football’s premier international tournament this year

To get both Fox Sports 1 and 2, you will need DirecTV's Ultimate or Premier packages.

To get both Fox Sports 1 and 2, you will need DirecTV's Ultimate or Premier packages.

To get both Fox Sports 1 and 2, you will need DirecTV's Ultimate or Premier packages.

Euro 2024, the latest iteration of the UEFA European Football Championship, looks set to be the high point of a blockbuster off-season across the Atlantic. Two dozen of the biggest and best sides will face off across Germany in pursuit of sporting immortality and silverware success.

Three years on from the pandemic-delayed pan-continental Euro 2020, when Italy edged England in a penalty shootout thriller to be crowned kings of Europe, a host of sides will head to the home of the three-time winners and Brazil 2014 World Cup victors looking to claim the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

As holders, Italy will be among the favorites to defend their title, but they will face a number of rivals, all with a credible claim of their own, from Qatar 2022 World Cup runners-up France through perennial heavyweights Spain and the rejuvenated duo of Portugal and the Netherlands.

That is before the hosts even get in on the act, and with coach Gareth Southgate arguably boasting two of the game’s great in-form players among Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, the Three Lions will hope to finally put all those years of hurt to bed with some generational talents.

But with a feast of football set to stretch a month through the summer, just how can you catch all the European action from the US? Below, GOAL takes you through where to watch Euro 2024, how to stream every game and what package you might want to ensure you don’t miss a moment from kick-off to full-time.

How to watch Euro 2024 in the US

In the United States, coverage of Euro 2024 will be shown on Fox Sports, with the pay television network set to offer most matches from the first kick to the final whistle.

That will see games across the tournament shown across their varied channels, with Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 expected to share the bulk of coverage offered by the channel throughout.

Additionally, select fixtures will be aired exclusively by fuboTV, with the streaming service carrying an as-yet-unspecified number of games alongside terrestrial coverage.

Euro 2024 fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Friday, June 14 Germany v Scotland Allianz Arena, Munich Saturday, June 15 Hungary v Switzerland RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne Saturday, June 15 Spain v Croatia Olympiastadion, Berlin Saturday, June 15 Italy v Albania Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Sunday, June 16 Poland v Netherlands Volksparkstadion, Hamburg Sunday, June 16 Slovenia v Denmark MHPArena, Stuttgart Sunday, June 16 Serbia v England Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen Monday, June 17 Romania v Ukraine Allianz Arena, Munich Monday, June 17 Belgium v Slovakia Waldstadion, Frankfurt Monday, June 17 Austria v France Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf Tuesday, June 18 Turkey v Georgia Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Tuesday, June 18 Portugal v Czech Republic Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

What are the best streaming packages to watch Euro 2024?

There are a variety of streaming packages available to watch Euro 2024 with on the American market, though one in particular will offer a key advantage due to those broadcast rights. Below, you can peruse some of the options we’d recommend for any soccer fan to take a look at.