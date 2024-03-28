This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jude Bellingham England celebrate 2024Getty Images
Andrew Steel

How to watch and live stream Euro 2024 in the US

TV Guide & Streaming

How to catch European football’s premier international tournament this year

Editors' pick

fuboTV

fuboTV's Pro Plan carries Fox Sports, as well as a host of other sports broadcasters including ESPN and CBS.

DVR capabilities: 250 - 1000 hrs

Simultaneous streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$74.99

Get fuboTV

Euro 2024, the latest iteration of the UEFA European Football Championship, looks set to be the high point of a blockbuster off-season across the Atlantic. Two dozen of the biggest and best sides will face off across Germany in pursuit of sporting immortality and silverware success.

Three years on from the pandemic-delayed pan-continental Euro 2020, when Italy edged England in a penalty shootout thriller to be crowned kings of Europe, a host of sides will head to the home of the three-time winners and Brazil 2014 World Cup victors looking to claim the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

As holders, Italy will be among the favorites to defend their title, but they will face a number of rivals, all with a credible claim of their own, from Qatar 2022 World Cup runners-up France through perennial heavyweights Spain and the rejuvenated duo of Portugal and the Netherlands.

That is before the hosts even get in on the act, and with coach Gareth Southgate arguably boasting two of the game’s great in-form players among Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, the Three Lions will hope to finally put all those years of hurt to bed with some generational talents.

But with a feast of football set to stretch a month through the summer, just how can you catch all the European action from the US? Below, GOAL takes you through where to watch Euro 2024, how to stream every game and what package you might want to ensure you don’t miss a moment from kick-off to full-time.

How to watch Euro 2024 in the US

In the United States, coverage of Euro 2024 will be shown on Fox Sports, with the pay television network set to offer most matches from the first kick to the final whistle.

That will see games across the tournament shown across their varied channels, with Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 expected to share the bulk of coverage offered by the channel throughout.

Watch Euro 2024 on Fox Sports through SlingTV
Sign up now

Additionally, select fixtures will be aired exclusively by fuboTV, with the streaming service carrying an as-yet-unspecified number of games alongside terrestrial coverage.

Watch Euro 2024 on FuboTV
Sign up now

Euro 2024 fixtures

DateFixtureVenue
Friday, June 14Germany v ScotlandAllianz Arena, Munich
Saturday, June 15Hungary v SwitzerlandRheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
Saturday, June 15Spain v CroatiaOlympiastadion, Berlin
Saturday, June 15Italy v AlbaniaWestfalenstadion, Dortmund
Sunday, June 16Poland v NetherlandsVolksparkstadion, Hamburg
Sunday, June 16Slovenia v DenmarkMHPArena, Stuttgart
Sunday, June 16Serbia v EnglandArena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen
Monday, June 17Romania v UkraineAllianz Arena, Munich
Monday, June 17Belgium v SlovakiaWaldstadion, Frankfurt
Monday, June 17Austria v FranceMerkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf
Tuesday, June 18Turkey v GeorgiaWestfalenstadion, Dortmund
Tuesday, June 18Portugal v Czech RepublicRed Bull Arena, Leipzig

What are the best streaming packages to watch Euro 2024?

There are a variety of streaming packages available to watch Euro 2024 with on the American market, though one in particular will offer a key advantage due to those broadcast rights. Below, you can peruse some of the options we’d recommend for any soccer fan to take a look at.

Editors' Picks