Erling Haaland tipped to snub Real Madrid and Barcelona to spend entire career at Man City as 'old school' striker is backed to break more records at the Etihad
Record breaker: Haaland's goal numbers at Man City
That deal was signed in January 2025 and is intended to keep Haaland in his current surroundings until the summer of 2034. If those terms are seen through to a conclusion, then the most fearsome of frontmen will be preparing to turn 34 before another move is considered.
Having joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, it could be that he spends 12 memorable years in Manchester. If he were to do so, then the expectation is that the history books will be rewritten on a regular basis.
Haaland has already become the quickest player to 100 Premier League goals, requiring just 111 matches to reach that milestone. He has recorded 147 efforts in total for City through 168 appearances in all competitions.
Why leave? Haaland tipped to snub interest from La Liga
His stunning 36-goal return for club and country this season has also helped Norway to qualify for the 2026 World Cup - their first appearance at FIFA’s flagship event since 1998. Haaland is considered to be a special talent, one to rival the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the goal-getting stakes.
Quizzed on what makes Haaland stand out from the crowd, ex-Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Aston Villa striker Harewood - speaking in association with William Hill - told GOAL of a man that makes life as a Premier League frontman look remarkably easy: "He definitely does. I love it. You miss those old school strikers. There are no strikers anymore. I have missed that as a striker myself. It has all been petering out, having one striker and then it’s not really a battle. I miss the physicality of being against a centre-half and the battle of striker and defender - you win your duels. There has not been much of that. He is bringing that back, which I love.
"That’s what it is all about - you are in a battle between striker and defender. The only way to stop him, I think defenders are trying to ruffle some feathers. But he loves that and that’s what he thrives off. If you do that even more, he will score a hat-trick! He has been a breath of fresh air. I hope it continues because he can break records. He is one of those that you can see making history, especially the way he is playing and the team he is playing in. I miss the striker that he is because he is a bit of both - a bit of new generation and the old."
Haaland contract: 10 years to make more history
Haaland’s exploits are always going to draw admiring glances from afar, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid being credited with interest in securing his signature at some stage - with it possible that a fresh start away from English football will be sought.
Pressed on whether Haaland will see out a decade-long contract and smash every record going, Harewood added: "I can’t see why not. I can’t see why he wouldn’t stay either. The only places to go when you are talking about big clubs are Barcelona and Real Madrid, PSG. They are the only clubs that could afford him. He’s at a very good club in Man City and I can see him staying there and breaking records."
Haaland trophies: Achievements at Man City
Haaland has already won two Premier League titles with City, the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Champions League - with that continental crown forming part of a Treble triumph in his debut campaign of 2022-23.
He is also a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and Young Player of the Season in the English top-flight. He narrowly missed out to Argentine GOAT Messi in the 2023 Ballon d’Or vote, but is tipped to land a prestigious Golden Ball at some stage.
