‘They always get the players they want’ - Man City told Erling Haaland’s 10-year deal means nothing if Real Madrid pursue another ‘Galactico’ as Norway legend admits he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ at transfer
Manchester City have been warned that Erling Haaland’s 10-year contract will count for nothing if Real Madrid want to make him another ‘Galactico’.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Signed deal through to 2034
- Linked with Blancos for some time
- City waiting on ruling in FFP case