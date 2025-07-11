Erik ten Hag lands another signing! 'Extremely powerful and fast' teenage striker completes move to Bayer Leverkusen from Spanish club
Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Cameroonian forward Christian Kofane after his impressive spell with Albacete in Spain's second division.
- Christian Kofane joins Bundesliga side on a four-year deal
- 18-year-old labelled a "powerful and fast" striker
- One of the most exciting prospects in La Liga 2