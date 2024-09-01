Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd will 'catch up' with Liverpool & 'go for trophies' despite dropping to 14th in Premier League table after embarrassing 3-0 home loss to arch-rivals
Erik ten Hag insisted Manchester United will 'catch up' with Liverpool and fight for trophies despite their 3-0 loss to the Reds on Sunday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd lose 3-0 to Liverpool
- Red Devils slipped down to 14th place
- Ten Hag believes United can fight back