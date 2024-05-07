Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd hit 'lowest point of the season' with Crystal Palace humiliation - but still insists he's the right man to take club forward

Manchester UnitedErik ten HagCrystal Palace vs Manchester UnitedCrystal PalacePremier League

Erik ten Hag admitted that Manchester United hit the "lowest point of the season" after the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace but vowed to "keep fighting".

  • Man Utd humiliated at Selhurst Park
  • Ten Hag took responsibility for the defeat
  • But also slammed players for "not following the plan"
