Eric Dier named 'one of the best team-mates I've ever had' by Bayern co-star Joshua Kimmich as German midfielder stunned by Englishman's commitment
Eric Dier was named as "one of the best team-mates" that Joshua Kimmich has ever had as the Bayern Munich star hailed the defender's commitment.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dier continues to be a fringe player under Kompany
- Yet he gives everything during training sessions
- Kimmich impressed by his commitment to the cause