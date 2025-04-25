'How many times? Zero' - Enzo Maresca issues fiery response amid claims he hasn't improved Chelsea by insisting club have already been out of Champions League for two years
Enzo Maresca fired back at claims he hasn't improved Chelsea as he remains adamant that the Blues are heading in the right direction.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea replaced Pochettino with Maresca
- Italian has divided opinion on his performance
- Insists Blues have improved under his guidance