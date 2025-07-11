'Very dangerous' - Enzo Fernandez reveals he nearly fainted during Chelsea's Club World Cup clash with Fluminense due to extreme weather conditions
Enzo Fernandez revealed he nearly fainted during Chelsea's Club World Cup clash with Fluminense due to "very dangerous" extreme heat. The match against Fluminense was played in the afternoon with temperatures soaring to 95°F (35°C), prompting officials to introduce cooling breaks during each half.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fernandez speaks up against FIFA's scheduling
- Scorching temperatures made him feel dizzy
- CWC final will also kick off at 3 PM ET