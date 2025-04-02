AFPAlejandro Orellana'Ensure certainty and security for the 32 teams' - FIFA president Gianni Infantino expects decision over Leon's Club World Cup status to come by 'end of April or early May'LeonFIFA Club World CupThe FIFA exec said that CAS will make determination on Leon's appeal in the next month "as we currently have 31" teamsArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThe Esmeraldas will attend the CAS on April 23Infantino supported the decision made by FIFAAmérica and LAFC could play for León's vacant spot