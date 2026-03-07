England women's player ratings vs Iceland: Lauren James runs riot while Lucy Bronze marks milestone match and Georgia Stanway scores stunner to maintain Lionesses perfect World Cup qualifying record

Iceland settled well enough at the start of the game, but it didn't take long for England to ramp their level up and start to really put the visitors on the back foot. Lauren Hemp was an inch away from converting Alessia Russo's cross and then the Manchester City winger hit the post before Bronze eventually broke the deadlock after 22 minutes, connecting with James' excellent delivery to send a superb looping header just over the outstretched hand of Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir.

It was from crosses that the Lionesses were having a lot of success, particularly with James playing so well and providing such high quality end product, but Stanway's corners were also causing issues, and it was one of those that Bronze met just past the half-hour mark, only to be denied by the woodwork. Runarsdottir made some good saves from open play too, with James and Russo both testing her.

Iceland who came close to equalising when Sandra Jessen forced an otherwise untroubled Hannah Hampton into a world-class stop just past the hour, and perhaps that was the wake-up call England needed to press on and get a second, created by Bronze.

It was a milestone day for the full-back, who was making her 145th international appearance, surpassing Karen Carney to move into third on the list of the most-capped Lionesses. She'd already marked it with a goal and then came the assist, as her brilliant delivery was expertly finished by Stanway to keep England perfect in the early stages of this World Cup qualifying campaign. Next up: Spain, at Wembley Stadium, next month.

GOAL rates the Lionesses' players from the City Ground...