England player ratings vs Brazil: Jude Bellingham deserves more than that dross! Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire and Lewis Dunk among defensive disasters for turgid Three Lions

Gareth Southgate's side struggled to create anything of note before Endrick's late goal secured victory for the visitors

England may have been without a number of key men, including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and an array of full-backs, but the way in which they struggled against an inexperienced Brazil side in their 1-0 defeat on Saturday should be a real cause for concern so close to Euro 2024.

The Three Lions dominated possession in the first half but it was the visitors who had the better chances, as Kyle Walker cleared off the line from Vinicius Jr before Lucas Paqueta struck the post and Raphinha fired wide after robbing Harry Maguire on the edge of the England box.

England's best chance of the first half came when Ollie Watkins was played in by Phil Foden, but he was denied by a fine challenge from Fabricio Bruno. Debutant Anthony Gordon was then denied twice by Bento either side of half-time, but the home side struggled to create much of note.

They were made to pay with 10 minutes left, too, as Vinicius broke clear of the England defence, and though Jordan Pickford saved his shot, teenager Endrick was on hand to tap into an empty net for his first international goal.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...