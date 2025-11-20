'England is not ready for a black superstar' - Ian Wright launches impassioned defence of Jude Bellingham after recent England criticism

As the criticism continues to rain down on Bellingham, Wright has come to the aid of the youngster, saying that media coverage of him is influenced by his skin colour and that he "frightens certain people".

He said on Stick to Football: "What they said about Jude not celebrating was complete fabrication, it was a lie. What they’ve tried to do is build something, because England have won so easily, they’ve not conceded any goals. They needed something else to pile on top of the narrative.

"I’m worried for Jude simply because he’s somebody that they can’t control. You can’t control him. Coming off the, ‘Who else?’ and what he’s done at the World Cup (European Championship), he’s showing people that ‘I’m here, I’m black and proud and ready to go'. I’m an Englishman, even though when I was younger, people used to say to me, ‘Yeah but you’re not really English, are you?’ — ‘Yeah, I’m English.’ I don’t think they’re ready for a black superstar who can move like Jude’s moving, they can’t touch him, like I just said. He goes out there, performs, does what he does, says, ‘Who else?’ It’s too uppity for these people.

“I’ll put it in football terms. They love N’Golo Kante, he’s a humble black man, he gets on with what he’s doing. I’m not saying he’s an Uncle Tom or anything, that’s how his personality is. But if you get a (Paul) Pogba or a Bellingham, and you get that kind of energy, that does not sit well with the people, that kind of person. For someone like Jude, for some reason, frightens people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give.

"It’s something that you’re taught as a black man when you’re going out there, you just want to do the best you can and keep your head down and be, for want of a better word, a humble f*****g slave. This is dragging up from that kind of energy. Because if you are outspoken, black, playing to that level and not caring, that frightens certain people, and that’s what’s going to happen with Jude."

