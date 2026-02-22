Endrick reveals Kylian Mbappe advice and admits he's unsure about his new nickname at Lyon

Endrick is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season and admits he is dreaming of winning titles with Los Blancos. He added: "I hope to see Vinicius and Mbappé together again someday to win the Champions League and other titles."

Before then Endrick is also hoping to continue to star for Lyon and then play for Brazil at World Cup 2026. He explained: "I really didn't expect things to go this well. But God is great and it was my destiny to be here. I am proud to play in France, it's an incredible country and I will do everything to continue to help Lyon in the coming months by working twice as hard.

“I imagine myself in an action movie. I like the adrenaline rush and I need to release all my anger. That pushes me to be even more lethal in front of goal.

"In the meantime, I'm pursuing my dream in Lyon and I hope to help the team achieve great things .It's a dream to play in a World Cup, I hope to do great things in Lyon, and to be at the World Cup to help Brazil, God willing."