Endrick hints at potential Real Madrid number - inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo & NBA icon Luka Doncic - as Brazilian starlet plays down No.9 possibility

Endrick hints at potential Real Madrid number - inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo & NBA icon Luka Doncic - as Brazilian starlet plays down No.9 possibilityPeter McVitieGetty/GOALReal MadridCristiano RonaldoLaLigaPalmeirasIncoming Real Madrid signing Endrick has given a hint about which jersey number he will pick when he arrives at the club from Palmeiras this summer.Endrick considering shirt number optionsFeels wearing No.9 comes with pressureRonaldo and Doncic may inspire choice