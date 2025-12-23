Endrick proclaims 'Christmas has come early' as Real Madrid outcast seals loan to Lyon for rest of 2025-26 season

Endrick has managed just four appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season so will be raring to go after completing his move and will link up with the squad from December 29th. However, he may have to wait a little while for his debut. According to The Athletic, Endrick will not be available for Lyon's next game against Monaco on January 3 due to French regulations with regards to registration. Players must wait four days after the deal has gone through to be registered and the deal cannot be officially confirmed until January 1st.

