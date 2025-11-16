Getty
Emile Heskey's son Reigan overtakes Phil Foden & Jadon Sancho with heroics for England Under-17s at World Cup
England overcome early scare to reach last 16
England endured an early scare as Dante Headley was bundled off the ball by Kim Ji-sung, who rifled his effort into the roof of the net. However, referee Abdou Abdel Mefire spared the Young Lions' early blushes as he blew for a foul in Headley's favour.
Liam Bramley's side went ahead midway through the first half as Seth Ridgeon's pass was inadvertently turned into the South Korea net through Jung Hui-seop. The game as a contest was settled 10 minutes before the break as Heskey doubled the Young Lions' advantage after heading Bradley Burrowes' cross past Park Do-hun.
The Young Lions had a few chances to extend their lead but were comfortable as they progressed to the next round of the U17 World Cup, where they will face Austria on Tuesday.
Heskey in the running for Golden Boot
Heskey's header against South Korea on Saturday was his fourth goal of the tournament. The 17-year-old scored an early penalty in a resounding 8-1 win over Haiti last week before bagging a brace in a 3-0 victory against Egypt as England followed up their opening Group E 3-0 defeat to Venezuela in fine fashion.
Heskey is now tied with four more players in the race for the competition's Golden Boot, with Samuele Inacio, Vit Skrkon, Rene Mitongo, and Kim Yu-jin also locked on four goals. However, the quintet are behind Portugal forward Anisio Cabral in the race for the individual award.
Cabral moved ahead of the chasing pack with a vital brace in Portugal's 2-1 win over Belgium, a result that set up a last-16 meeting with Mexico, who themselves progressed to the next round with a 5-4 penalty shootout triumph over Argentina.
Foden and Sancho were key in 2017 triumph
Heskey's goal against South Korea means he has overtaken the tallies of two former Manchester City graduates from eight years ago. Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho each struck three times in India as England ultimately came from behind to beat Spain 5-2 in the U17 World Cup final back in 2017.
However, Heskey has some way to at least match Rhian Brewster's eight-goal haul in 2017. Brewster came in clutch for England as he bagged a hat-trick in the quarter-final win over USA and again in the semi-finals as the Young Lions got the better of Brazil in the semi-finals.
The 25-year-old also bagged a decisive goal in the final win over Spain, halving the deficit shortly before half time after Sergi Gomez had netted a first half brace. Morgan Gibbs-White, Foden - twice - and Marc Guehi then completed a second half comeback in a resounding victory.
'Where do we look now?'
Heskey's father, Emile, will hope his son can continue his upward trajectory as England look to the future to determine who their next main striker will be. Harry Kane is currently the leading light for the national team, but at 32 years of age, the Three Lions need to start future-proofing their frontline.
Reigan was promoted to the City U21s ahead of the season having struck 18 goals and provided seven assists in 19 Under-18 Premier League appearances last season. However, Emile is concerned about England's future striker options, particularly as head coach Thomas Tuchel overlooked a backup forward for Kane for the November internationals with Foden used as a false nine off the bench against Serbia on Thursday night.
"We've been lucky over the years we could see where the next strikers were coming," the elder Heskey said on The Wayne Rooney Show recently. "We had a chain of players who could go from that next level, I came in after [Alan] Shearer and Rooney came after me, but where do we look now? We always had that chain but we are struggling to find [the next one] now."
England play their final World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening as they take on Albania. Tuchel's side have already booked their spot at the 2026 showpiece and will look to round off qualification with a 100% record, and without conceding a goal having kept seven successive clean sheets.
