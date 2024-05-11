Big-game Ella Toone looking to weave more Wembley magic and keep Man Utd's season from total disaster with Women's FA Cup triumph

The England star has plenty of great memories under the arch with the Lionesses and, starting on Sunday, she'll hope to add some with the Red Devils

Almost two years ago, Ella Toone announced herself on one of the biggest stages possible when her delightful finish put England ahead in the 2022 Women's Euro final. It set the Lionesses on their way to a first major title, one which was certainly the most significant of Toone's career, too.

On Sunday she'll return to Wembley, to the scene of that triumph and a venue where she has some record, looking to inspire Manchester United to a memorable day out of their own.

Twelve months ago, on the Red Devils’ first appearance in the Women’s FA Cup final, Chelsea proved too much, Pernille Harder coming off the bench to inspire the Blues to a third successive title. However, things are a little different on their return to this big occasion. Last year, United were the underdogs. This weekend, against a Tottenham side playing their maiden Women’s FA Cup final, they will be the favourites.

It's not a tag United have worn too many times when chasing silverware, having only returned to the women's game six years ago. It brings with it pressure and the expectation to deliver on the day. Fortunately, there are a few players in their squad well-equipped to deal with all of that – and Toone is prime among them.