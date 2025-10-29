Getty Images Sport
'The egg today or the chicken tomorrow?' - Serie A chief defends 'unpopular decision' to play AC Milan vs Como match in Australia and warns FIFA can't cancel plan
Milan-Como in Perth: A historic first for Serie A
For the first time in history, a Serie A match is set to be played outside Italy, as Milan and Como prepare to face off in Perth, Australia, in February 2026. The groundbreaking decision has stirred debate across the Italian football community, drawing both praise and sharp criticism. The fixture, approved “on an exceptional basis” by UEFA, awaits final authorisation from FIFA to officially go ahead, though the Serie A chief maintains there is little the latter can do to block the scheme.
The idea emerged due to logistical complications caused by the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, which will render San Siro unusable from February 6 to 22. Instead of relocating the match within Italy, the Lega Serie A opted for an international venue, hoping to strengthen the league’s global visibility and market reach.
Como, earlier in a statement, described the move as essential for the league’s survival, calling it “a forward-looking decision to secure Serie A’s future competitiveness.”
De Seirvo defends 'unpopular' decision
Lega Serie A CEO De Siervo stood firm amid public criticism, saying the move represents courage and long-term vision rather than opportunism. “If you ask an athlete if he wants to fly 20 hours to play a soccer match in his league, he’ll obviously say it’s crazy,” De Siervo told Cronache di Spogliatoio. “If you ask a coach who’s playing for the Scudetto or Champions League qualification, he’ll also resist. But this is about whether we want the egg today or the chicken tomorrow.”
He added that the goal is to modernise Italian football’s commercial approach. “Anyone developing a sports property must think five to 10 years ahead. If we want to become an international league, we must have the courage to make unpopular decisions." His comments reflect Serie A’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint, particularly in Asia-Pacific markets, where fan interest in European football continues to grow.
'FIFA can't stop it' - CEO confident of approval
De Siervo also revealed that the process of authorisation is nearly complete. “One Serie A match out of 380 is a small sacrifice, that’s only 0.26% of our calendar,” he said. “We’ve already obtained five out of seven required authorisations. AC Milan, Como, and all 20 Serie A clubs are in agreement, as are the FIGC, UEFA, and the Australian Federation.”
The remaining approvals from the Asian Confederation and FIFA are expected soon. “Gianni Infantino will have to resolve this somehow,” De Siervo said confidently. “From a technical standpoint, there are no valid reasons to block it. The football governing bodies have rights and duties, but they cannot prevent something that isn’t explicitly prohibited.”
He further suggested that while the decision feels revolutionary now, it will be seen as normal in the near future. “This match, which many see as a break with tradition, will probably be remembered as the first step towards modernisation. In five years, this will be routine.”
Serie A isn’t the only European league experimenting with playing regular-season matches abroad. Spain’s La Liga had received UEFA’s approval to stage the Barcelona vs Villarreal match in Miami in December 2025, though that plan was cancelled. UEFA described both moves as “exceptional cases” and clarified that these permissions “should not set a precedent.”
While traditionalists argue that domestic matches should remain on home soil, the commercial logic is evident. Both Serie A and La Liga are seeking to emulate American sports leagues, which have successfully hosted games internationally to build global fanbases.
- Getty Images Sport
Landmark game nears full approval with FIFA decision coming
The scheduled fixture between AC Milan and Como in February now hinges on FIFA’s final approval. Should it be confirmed, Perth’s Optus Stadium is expected to host the historic encounter, marking a major promotional moment for Italian football. For Milan, the match could also serve as an opportunity to further engage with fans in Oceania, as the club continues its push for global brand expansion under RedBird Capital.
However, challenges remain and the concerns over travel fatigue, ticket access, and the loss of local matchday experiences. Still, De Siervo and Serie A remain firm in their conviction that such international ventures will ultimately elevate the league’s status.
If FIFA grants approval, Milan vs Como in Perth will not only be a Serie A first but also a test case for the future of domestic football globalisation, one that could redefine how Europe’s top leagues approach expansion beyond their borders.
Advertisement