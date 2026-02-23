Edwin van der Sar explains why 'tremendous' Andre Onana failed at Man Utd & gives verdict on new No.1 Senne Lammens

Unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case. Onana signed from Inter for £47m ($63m) in 2023 to replace David de Gea, but things got off to a worrying start when he was lobbed from the halfway line in his first game at Old Trafford against Lens.

It was the first of many high-profile errors, which proved detrimental to United's Champions League campaign and continued to haunt him to the point that former United midfielder Nemanja Matic brutally called Onana "the worst goalkeeper in Man United's history" before last season's Europa League quarter-final tie with Lyon.

As if to underline the point, Onana made two blunders in the 2-2 draw in the first leg. His last game for United was another night to forget as he made two mistakes leading to goals in the humiliating Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town. Days later, he went out on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor. His downfall reached a new low when he was dropped from the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.