Ranking Andre Onana's worst Man Utd mistakes: From costly Champions League slips to proving Nemanja Matic right in Lyon

All eyes will be on the Red Devils' No.1 against Lyon, but he has been in the spotlight many times before due to the high amount of gaffes he has made

The last few days have been a very difficult period for Andre Onana. It began with him giving what he must have thought was a harmless post-match interview after the Manchester derby in which he was asked for his opinion on Lyon by a journalist ahead of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

His answer, which included the crucial line that he thought the Red Devils were "way better" than the Ligue 1 side, was repeated to Nemanja Matic before the first leg, and the former United midfielder gave one of the most brutal responses imaginable. Matic described Onana as "one of the worst goalkeepers in the history of Manchester United" and his words, which Onana chose to ill-advisedly respond to on social media, made the Cameroonian the focal point of the tie.

Onana's blundering performance in the 2-2 draw in France meant that he was cast as the villain at full-time, and he has remained in the spotlight since, even though Ruben Amorim decided to leave him out of the squad for Sunday's Premier League loss against Newcastle. The United coach has confirmed that Onana will start the second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford, which could make or break United's season.

Onana was the main topic in Wednesday's pre-match press conference, and all eyes will be on him throughout the 90 minutes. But it is not just because of his display last week and his spat with Matic that Onana is under-pressure. The most expensive goalkeeper in United's history has been questioned from the very start of his time with the Red Devils because he has made so many glaring mistakes.

And ahead of a game that could define his United career and even determine whether he is sold in the summer, GOAL has ranked Onana's worst errors in his two seasons in the team and picked the very worst of an already bad bunch...