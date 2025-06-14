Eberechi Eze has 'hat-trick of weddings' as Crystal Palace star ties knot with Naima Corbin in gothic mansion to complete trio of celebration days that spanned over THREE YEARS
Eberechi Eze and Naima Corbin celebrated their third wedding party in as many years with a reception in a gothic mansion last month.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pair originally tied the knot in 2022
- Traditional Nigerian wedding followed by gothic affair
- Corbin: "He looked really handsome" in Burberry suit