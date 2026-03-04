Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
EA Sports FC 26 men's ratingsEA Sports/GOAL composite
Ryan Kelly

The top 50 best men's players on EA Sports FC 26 - listed

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is climbed the ratings list, but Lionel Messi is nowhere to be seen in the top batch of stars in the game

Standard

Standard Edition

  • It's available across PC, PlayStation and Xbox
  • Features over 20,000 players, 750+ teams, over 120 stadiums, and 35+ leagues
  • Experience Manager Career like never before with all-new Manager Live Challenges

From

$69.99

Buy

EA Sports FC 26 is now on screens around the world after launching globally on September 26, 2025.

One of the most fascinating – and often controversial – elements of the game is its player rating system, with gamers and even the players themselves debating whether the numbers truly reflect real-life performances.

GOAL takes a look at the top-rated players in EA Sports FC 26.

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS app

The EA SPORTS app is the ultimate mobile companion, bridging the gap between real-world football and your favourite games. Download it now to access a personalised feed of live scores, expert analysis, and exclusive rewards.

Why download the app?

  • Real-Time Coverage: Get lightning-fast live scores and stats from the world’s biggest leagues.
  • Premium Insights: Access expert journalism and tactical analysis via The Athletic integration.
  • Interactive Play: Test your knowledge with daily trivia, fan polls, and match predictions.
  • Exclusive Rewards: Unlock unique in-game content and EA SPORTS rewards just by staying active.
  • 3D Match Visuals: See the action from every angle with advanced "Virtual Play-by-Play" technology.

Get closer to the game with the EA SPORTS appDownload now

Read more EA Sports FC 26 news

  • Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Mohamed Salah | OVR: 91 | POS: RM | Liverpool

    • Advertisement
  • Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2025Getty Images

    Kylian Mbappe | OVR: 91 | POS: ST | Real Madrid

  • dembeleGetty Images

    Ousmane Dembele | OVR: 90 | POS: ST | PSG

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Rodri Manchester City 2025 FIFA Club World CupGetty

    Rodri | OVR: 90 | POS: CDM | Manchester City

  • Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Virgil van Dijk | OVR: 90 | POS: CB | Liverpool

  • Real Madrid CF v Juventus FC: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Jude Bellingham | OVR: 90 | POS: CAM | Real Madrid

  • Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's third goal Getty Images

    Erling Haaland | OVR: 90 | POS: ST | Manchester City

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Raphinha | OVR: 89 | POS: LM | Barcelona

  • Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2025-26Getty Images

    Lamine Yamal | OVR: 89 | POS: RM | Barcelona

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Achraf Hakimi | OVR: 89 | POS: RB | PSG

  • Vitinha PSG 2025Getty Images

    Vitinha | OVR: 89 | POS: CM | PSG

  • Italy v Moldova - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Gianluigi Donnarumma | OVR: 89 | POS: GK | Manchester City

  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-TUR-ESPAFP

    Pedri | OVR: 89 | POS: CM | Barcelona

  • Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern 2025Getty

    Joshua Kimmich | OVR: 89 | POS: CDM | Bayern Munich

  • Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Alisson | OVR: 89 | POS: GK | Liverpool

  • Harry Kane Bayern 2025Getty Images

    Harry Kane | OVR: 89 | POS: ST | Bayern Munich

  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Federico Valverde | OVR: 89 | POS: CM | Real Madrid

  • Vinicius JuniorGetty

    Vinicius Jr | OVR: 89 | POS: LW | Real Madrid

  • Liverpool v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Florian Wirtz | OVR: 89 | POS: CAM | Liverpool

  • Real Oviedo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Thibaut Courtois | OVR: 89 | POS: GK | Real Madrid

  • Vissel Kobe v FC Barcelona - Preseason FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Robert Lewandowski | OVR: 88 | POS: ST | Barcelona

  • Lautaro Inter MonzaGetty Images

    Lautaro Martinez | OVR: 88 | POS: ST | Lombardia FC

  • Slovenia v Sweden - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Alexander Isak | OVR: 88 | POS: ST | Liverpool

  • Jamal MusialaGetty Images

    Jamal Musiala | OVR: 88 | POS: CAM | Bayern Munich

  • Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Gabriel | OVR: 88 | POS: CB | Arsenal

  • Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Bukayo Saka | OVR: 88 | POS: RW | Arsenal

  • Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Jan Oblak | OVR: 88 | POS: GK | Atletico Madrid

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Cole Palmer | OVR: 87 | POS: CAM | Chelsea

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia | OVR: 87 | POS: LW | PSG

  • Alessandro Bastoni InterGetty Images

    Alessandro Bastoni | OVR: 87 | POS: CB | Inter Milan

  • Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Union Berlin - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Serhou Guirassy | OVR: 87 | POS: ST | Dortmund

  • SSC Napoli v Cagliari Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Kevin De Bruyne | OVR: 87 | POS: CM | Napoli

  • Netherlands v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Frenkie de Jong | OVR: 87 | POS: CM | Barcelona

  • Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Moises Caicedo | OVR: 87 | POS: CDM | Chelsea

  • Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Declan Rice | OVR: 87 | POS: CDM | Arsenal

  • Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Marquinhos | OVR: 87 | POS: CB | PSG

  • FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH48-ENG-SUIAFP

    Yann Sommer | OVR: 87 | POS: GK | Inter Milan

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Jules Kounde | OVR: 87 | POS: RB | Barcelona

  • Manchester United v Burnley - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Bruno Fernandes | OVR: 87 | POS: CAM | Manchester United

  • Arsenal v Villarreal - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    William Saliba | OVR: 87 | POS: CB | Arsenal

  • Julian Alvarez Atletico MadridGetty Images

    Julian Alvarez | OVR: 87 | POS: ST | Atletico Madrid

  • FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Jonathan Tah | OVR: 87 | POS: CB | Bayern

  • Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 2025 FA Community ShieldGetty Images Sport

    Alexis Mac Allister | OVR: 87 | POS: CM | Liverpool

  • Mike Maignan MilanGetty Images

    Mike Maignan | OVR: 87 | POS: GK | AC Milan

  • Martin Odegaard Arsenal Liverpool 2025-26Getty

    Martin Odegaard | OVR: 87 | POS: CM | Arsenal

  • Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    David Raya | OVR: 87 | POS: GK | Arsenal

  • viktor-gyokeres(C)Getty Images

    Viktor Gyokeres | OVR: 87 | POS: ST | Arsenal

  • Barella Inter prima magliaGetty Images

    Nicolo Barella | OVR: 87 | POS: CM | Inter Milan

  • Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 2025Getty Images

    Victor Osimhen | OVR: 87 | POS: ST | Galatasaray

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Super Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Nuno Mendes | OVR: 86 | POS: LB | PSG