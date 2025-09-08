EA Sports FC 26 player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi nowhere to be seen as Mohamed Salah & Kylian Mbappe lead the way as best men's stars

- EA Sports FC 26 ratings revealed
There's no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the higher end of the ratings as the two superstars have not even made the top 26 in the latest edition of EA Sports FC. Mbappe and Salah top the list with each boasting an overall rating of 91, just ahead of Ousmane Dembele, Rodri, Virgil van Dijk, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland on 90. Elsewhere, new Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Liverpool star Alisson are the top stoppers with the pair each having a rating of 89.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Rating
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|RM
|91
|2
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|91
|3
|Ousmane Dembele
|ST
|90
|4
|Rodri
|CDM
|90
|5
|Virgil van Dijk
|CB
|90
|6
|Jude Bellingham
|CAM
|90
|7
|Erling Haaland
|ST
|90
|8
|Raphinha
|LM
|89
|9
|Lamine Yamal
|RM
|89
|10
|Achraf Hakimi
|RB
|89
|11
|Vitinha
|CM
|89
|12
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|GK
|89
|13
|Pedri
|CM
|89
|14
|Joshua Kimmich
|CDM
|89
|15
|Alisson Becker
|GK
|89
|16
|Harry Kane
|ST
|89
|17
|Federico Valverde
|MF
|89
|18
|Vinicius Jr
|LW
|89
|19
|Florian Wirtz
|CAM
|89
|20
|Thibaut Courtois
|GK
|89
|21
|Robert Lewandowski
|ST
|88
|22
|Lautaro Martinez
|ST
|88
|23
|Alexander Isak
|ST
|88
|24
|Jamal Musiala
|CAM
|88
|25
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|CB
|88
|26
|Bukayo Saka
|RW
|88
One of the biggest movers is Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal who has broken into the top 10 for the first time. The talented teenager has seen his rating improve by eight points from last year's title, meaning he is now the ninth-highest rated superstar in the game. Other players to receive substantial upgrades are Yamal's Barcelona team-mate Raphinha (+5), who also makes the top 10, and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi (+5).
The full EA SPORTS FC 26 ratings database contains over 20,0000 players from over 760 clubs and with more than 35 playable leagues. The full list will be revealed by Friday, September 13, while the game is due to be released worldwide on September 26th 2025.