EA Sports FC 24 best young players: Top wonderkid strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers on Career Mode

GOAL takes a look at the best wonderkids to buy on EA Sports FC 24, including a few unheard-of gems.

EA Sports FC 24 is here and that means you should waste no time getting your Career Mode underway.

Having a long-term vision in Career Mode means planning for the future and building a foundation of quality players that will help you on your way to glory. Identifying players who will become world-class for you or stars of tomorrow who can be sold on for profit, is one of the most satisfying aspects of football management.

Here, GOAL brings you the best young players, wonderkids, and the next big talents to sign on EA Sports FC 24, listed by position and potential.

KEY: PO = Position | CR = current rating | PR = potential rating

