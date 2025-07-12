Douglas Luiz in talks over Premier League return with unexpected club after failed Juventus transfer & Alisha Lehmann breakup

Douglas Luiz could return to the Premier League after just one season as West Ham have emerged as a possible destination for the Juventus flop this summer. Luiz joined the Serie A side on a €50 million (£43.7m) transfer from Aston Villa last year but the player is likely to move out now following a nightmare debut campaign at Allianz Arena and his breakup with fellow Juventus star Alisha Lehmann.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Luiz could return to the Premier League

Juventus ready to offload Luiz

West Ham keen on signing the Brazil star Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱