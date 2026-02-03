Getty/Instagram
Donny van de Beek announces engagement to Dennis Bergkamp's daughter Estelle - prompting Man Utd wags to flood his Instagram comments
Van de Beek & Bergkamp preparing to tie the knot
Van de Beek started dating Estelle in 2019 while he was still on the books of Ajax. While they are only now looking to tie the knot, the loved-up couple have two children together - a three-year-old daughter and a son that was born in February 2024.
Their family ties will now be made official, with it revealed that Van de Beek has got down on one knee and popped the question. Estelle has shared that happy news on her Instagram account. She posted, alongside a collage of pictures: “The easiest YES ever.”
Congratulations offered by Man Utd WAGS of past and present
While Van de Beek struggled to make much of an impact at Manchester United, following his 2020 transfer to the Premier League, Estelle made plenty of friends in England and they have been quick to pass on best wishes.
A flurry of Red Devils WAGS from past and present have responded to news of the Van de Beek-Bergkamp engagement. The girlfriend of ex-United midfielder Scott McTominay, ‘Queen of Italy’ Cam Reading, posted from Naples: “Congratulations guys so, so happy for you.”
Harry Maguire’s wife Fern offered “congratulations”, while Luke Shaw’s partner Anouska Santos gushed: “Awww guys so, so happy for you xxxx.” Victor Lindelof’s wife Maja wrote: “Oh the biggest congratulations.”
International colleagues of Van de Beek also got involved, with Mikky - the girlfriend of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong - chiming in with: “Awwwwww SO cute!!! Congratulations.”
Estelle’s sister, Yasmin, responded to the emotional update with three ‘crying with happiness’ emojis. Gunners great Dennis also delivered a public response on social media as he added two hearts.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty
Injury frustration after testing spell at Man Utd
Van de Beek is currently plying his trade in Spain for Girona. He headed there after taking in just 62 appearances for Manchester United. He was loaned out to Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt before severing ties with the Red Devils in a cut-price deal.
He was able to grace Champions League competition during his debut campaign in Girona, but has endured a testing second season with Girona. On just his second outing of 2025-26, against Athletic Club on September 23, he tore his Achilles. He was initially ruled out for at least six months.
The Dutchman is facing further frustration, having experienced plenty of that in England. He is, however, eager to leave his troubled spell with United in the past. He has told ESPN Netherlands of that testing stint: “I try to enjoy myself again and I do that,.
“It (Girona) is a beautiful club with good football, and I think I can help with that and I am working hard on that.
“It is clear that nothing has come of it for either party (Manchester United). That is in the past, but not a single bad word about that club. Of course I didn’t play a lot, but I did learn a lot. With good players around me and good people within the club. I will take those things with me into the future.”
How many caps has Van de Beek won with the Netherlands?
Van de Beek has won 19 senior caps for the Netherlands, but his last appearance for them came way back in 2021. He tumbled out of favour while tied to United, having previously shown so much promise when forming part of a youthful Ajax team.
It appears highly unlikely, given his latest injury setback, that an international recall will be earned ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals. Van de Beek and Bergkamp can, however, fill their summer piecing together plans for a lavish wedding ceremony that will likely be attended by plenty of famous faces from the world of professional sport.
Advertisement