Dominic Solanke salary: How much does Tottenham Hotspur star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Dominic Solanke's salary at Tottenham Hotspur

English striker Dominic Solanke joined Tottenham Hotspur from Bournemouth in the summer of 2024 as the club’s record signing. Solanke had a disappointing spell at Liverpool between 2017 and 2019, which eventually led to a move to Bournemouth, a decision that helped him revive his career with consistent goal-scoring form.

During the 2023-24 season, Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals for the Cherries, a personal best, which caught the attention of Spurs and led to his high-profile transfer to North London.

Although the English international took some time to adapt to Ange Postecoglou’s system, he has had a decent debut season at Tottenham.

Solanke’s current contract with Spurs runs until the end of the 2029-30 season, and he earns a solid wage playing for the Premier League side.

So, exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross