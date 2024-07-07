Donny van de Beek Manchester United 07192023(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Full details of Man Utd’s ‘strange’ sale of Donny van de Beek – with La Liga transfer deal worth considerably more than €500k

Manchester UnitedDonny van de BeekTransfersGironaLaLigaPremier League

Donny van de Beek's final price is set to be much higher than the reported transfer fee of €500,000.

  • Man Utd set to receive more than €500k for Van de Beek
  • Dutch midfielder to join Girona permanently
  • Disastrous Old Trafford career comes to an end
