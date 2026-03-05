Getty Images Sport
'Deserved more respect!' - Neymar appears to criticise Santos after seeing team-mate's contract terminated
Neymar blasts board over Basso’s exit
Neymar and Basso had developed a close bond since the former's celebrated return to the Peixe. The veteran forward felt compelled to speak out publicly against the manner in which his friend was ushered out of the club, suggesting that a player of Basso's professional standing should have been treated with more dignity by the board and the sporting department.
- Getty Images Sport
Neymar hits out on Instagram
Sharing his thoughts with millions of followers on Instagram, Neymar posted a heartfelt message to the departing defender. "Jhonny Basso... Good luck in your new stage brother, I'm sad to see you leaving this way... you're too professional and deserved more respect! But that's life, right. I only wish you good things... I'll always be rooting for you," the Brazil international wrote.
Despite his public frustration, Neymar reportedly accepted the decision of the Santos board while acknowledging that head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has the right to choose which players fit his tactical vision. However, the emotional weight of seeing a trusted daily training partner leave in such a fashion was clearly too much for the No.10 to ignore initially.
The bond behind the scenes
The friendship between the two reached beyond the pitches of the CT Rei Pele. Basso was considered one of Neymar's closest confidants within the current squad and was a frequent visitor to the forward's mansion in Mangaratiba. According to ESPN, Neymar viewed the situation as "unfair," believing Basso was a model professional who never "contaminated the environment" despite being regularly omitted from matchday squads.
Basso’s time at the club was ultimately limited in terms of on-field action. Having joined in 2023, he made 36 appearances and scored three goals for the Peixe. However, his opportunities dried up significantly in the current campaign, as he featured in only two matches before the club decided to move him on to streamline the first-team roster.
- Getty Images Sport
Financial moves and squad shifts
Santos’ decision to cut ties with Basso was driven by more than just tactical preference. The club was eager to clear space on the wage bill to facilitate high-profile reinforcements, most notably the arrival of former Benfica defender Lucas Verissimo. Additionally, the current administration viewed Basso as a remnant of a previous regime that had caused financial headaches, including a transfer ban related to unpaid fees to Portuguese side Arouca.
With Basso now seeking a new challenge, Santos must quickly turn their focus back to the pitch. They face a busy schedule in the Campeonato Brasileiro, including an upcoming trip to Mirassol followed by a high-stakes clash against Corinthians. Whether Neymar’s public outburst creates lasting friction with the club's hierarchy remains to be seen as they aim for domestic success.
