'I have to defend my club!' - Pep Guardiola sends message to Farai Hallam as referee misses next set of Premier League fixtures after Man City manager's furious complaints
Referee controversy continues
Guardiola implied that Hallam was trying to make a name for himself by defying VAR's recommendation and called on referees' chief Howard Webb to explain to him why it was not a penalty when Omar Marmoush's flick struck the arm of Yerson Mosquera. The match was Hallam's first as a referee in the Premier League but he will not be officiating in the top flight next weekend, taking charge of Stoke City vs Southampton in the Championship instead.
It is understood, however, that his performance in the City game has had no bearing on his return to the Championship, and that it is common for inexperienced referees to move between leagues when they are starting out.
Guardiola apologised to Hallam but he doubled down on his previous statement that City keep on getting unfair treatment from referees. And he pointed out that Chelsea were awarded a penalty on Sunday against Crystal Palace for a similar scenario, when Jaydee Canvot blocked Joao Pedro's goal-bound shot with his arm.
- AFP
Guardiola: I'm sorry if Hallam is offended
Guardiola told a press conference: "If he is offended then I am so sorry. I know it’s not easy on debut. And it’s happened. Everyone is so sensitive, I know that. That’s why you write your articles and can make your statements. You can do it. Just take a look when we have had defeats over the last 10 years."
Guardiola: I never criticised referees in 10 years
Guardiola said he has very rarely complained about referees' decisions when City have lost big games but explained he has felt obliged to speak out in the face of a wave of controversial calls that have gone against his side, such as Dean Henderson not being sent off for handball in last season's FA Cup final or Antoine Semenyo's goal being ruled out against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.
He said: "The FA Cup final, the position of the referee and the goalkeeper for Crystal Palace. It was a natural position with the hands? Look at my comments after the game. Never, ever, in 10 years have I criticised the referees. What I’m saying this season is arguments and reasons why we have done it.
"I defend my club and my players. Howard Webb defends the referees. He has to do that. Look what happens in the boxes from corners and free kicks: every action, it is not easy. Every action is a foul. Every action. I know it is not easy. But I have to defend my club and my players for many reasons.
"When we lose in the Champions League? (Chuckles) In the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup – the first statement is congratulating the opponent all the time. All the time. I do it because I believe it is fair enough to say. But when you say one times or two times over 10 years that I am the type (to complain) then OK it’s fine, everyone defends his position.
"You defend when you work, right? I defend my club and players for what happened many, many (times). When you are six minutes for a disallowed goal in the Carabao Cup, I have to tell him you know. The hands against Wolves, it happened, but then what happened at Crystal Palace and Chelsea? I have to tell."
- AFP
What comes next?
City host Galatasaray in their final game of the Champions League league phase on Wednesday. They need to win and hope other results go their way to finish in the top eight and avoid having to play a knockout phase play-off, which is where they were eliminated from last year's competition by Real Madrid.
"It's very important to be in the top eight," said City winger Jeremy Doku. "We don’t play two games and with the amount of games we have now two games less is good for us. We just want to win this game and see where it brings us."
