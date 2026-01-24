Getty Images Sport
'Now everyone will know him!' - Pep Guardiola snaps at debutant referee Farai Hallam for over-ruling VAR on penalty as Man City boss says he needs players back to 'fight' against decisions
Debutant referee defies VAR
Hallam was officiating his first game in the Premier League after refereeing games in the English Football League since 2023. He was called across to the screen by his VAR colleagues in Stockley Park to review whether Yerson Mosquera had committed a handball when marking Omar Marmoush.
And in an increasingly rare example of a referee backing his own decision rather than following VAR's recommendation, Hallam announced: "After review, the ball hits the arm of the Wolves player, which is in a natural position, so the on-field decision will remain."
While Wolves' boss Rob Edwards praised the referee for backing his decision, Guardiola felt differently. And he called for an explanation from Premier League referees' chief Howard Webb.
Guardiola demands explanation over penalty decision
Guardiola told a press conference: "The referee made his debut, now everybody will know him. It's the first time, I think, he'll go to the TV and disallow for a normal position of the arm. I'm pretty sure Howard Webb tomorrow is going to appear in the media to explain why it's not a penalty. What they've done against [Manchester] United - the first time they've done it, because the situation was a little bit of a doubt, right? That's why Jeremy [Doku] could not play [vs Bodo/Glimt], for the action from [Diogo] Dalot. But it's OK. I'm waiting tomorrow; don't wait until Wednesday, we have Champions League, we're busy. Howard Webb, come tomorrow, explain why it's not a penalty."
Guardiola wants players back to 'fight' against referees
It is not the first time Guardiola has ranted against refereeing decisions this season. He was furious about VAR ruling out Antoine Semenyo's goal at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg following a six-minute review and he seemed to still be angry that Diogo Dalot was not sent off in last week's Manchester derby.
And he said he wanted to get all his injured players back to counteract the effect referees' decisions are having on his team. "I would love to have the players to fight against that, despite them [referees] nine years, six Premier Leagues what we have done," he said.
"Come tomorrow to explain the rules how it works again. Do you know how many fouls are whistle to Jeremy with his incredible speed? If you and me run with our rhythm and they push us it's diving but the speed with Jeremy they touch him and he cannot control his speed.
"At the beginning of the season they tell us when the central defenders go over the shoulders of the striker it's a foul. Do you know how many fouls for Erling Haaland. More against than for him. Bring me the players back."
What comes next?
City's win over Wolves reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League with leaders Arsenal to four points but first his side must focus on beating Galatasaray on Wednesday in their last game of the League Phase of the Champions League. City need to beat the Turkish giants to stand a chance of finishing in the top eight and advancing straight to the knockout stage instead of playing a play-off tie.
Guardiola added: "We won against a team who were unbeaten in the last four or five games so pretty pleased. We had to break the results. That's why it was good, the energy was really good in the first half and then Khusanov made a foul and we struggled a little bit. They changed, moved more forward and the last 20-25 minutes were a bit flat but considering the amount of games it was a good result and hopefully we can take good energy for our game on Wednesday."
