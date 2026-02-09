'Decision is already made' - Endrick's agent confirms Real Madrid star's plans for the future after Lyon loan

Freitas has responded to such talk and made it clear that Endrick will be going back to Madrid. He told Win Win: "Endrick was loaned to Lyon for six months. The decision has already been made and Endrick will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. There is no ambiguity and no secret about this. The agreement is only a loan, with no option to buy, so Endrick will return. What will happen next season? I cannot predict that, but I can tell you that at the end of this season Endrick will once again be a Real Madrid player.”

The Brazilian's agent also spoke about his time at Real Madrid, explaining why he thinks Endrick found game time hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu. He added: "Endrick had no adaptation problems whatsoever. He scored in his first Champions League match, his first league match, and his first cup match. Endrick has only played a few minutes at Real Madrid because, when he arrived at the club, and if you look at the attacking players there, you will find that eight of the 10 best players in the world are at Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior, winner of FIFA’s The Best award. Mbappé, an incredible and exceptional player. Jude Bellingham, a great player who is capable of winning the award for the best player in the world. Rodrygo, a player who decides many important Champions League matches.

“It is completely normal for a young 18-year-old player to arrive at a club like this and have limited minutes. It is also important to mention that Endrick did not start the season with the rest of the players. He did not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup and he was injured. At a club like Real Madrid, when you are out of the team for three or four months, it is very normal to have difficulty playing again.”