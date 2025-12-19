'Wee bit of a moaner!' - David Moyes' hilarious story about Mikel Arteta as he rallies against Arsenal boss taking 'my players far too cheaply'

Sharing a special relationship which has only strengthened since Arteta’s move into management with Arsenal in 2019, Moyes has since lifted the lid on the bond between the two men.

At his sharp-witted best in a pre-match press conference on Friday, Moyes said of Arteta: “Mikel was clever in his football thinking [as a player]. He knew how he wanted to play as well.

“He had a really good upbringing if you look at the clubs where he started, periods at PSG, periods at Barcelona, Real Sociedad. He had a real chance before he came and went to Glasgow Rangers and then came here [to Everton].

“He’d actually been around and seen a lot of clubs, a lot of really good clubs, with good setups. He was a wee bit of a moaner at times, Mikel. And that sometimes is a good sign as well. He wanted things to be done right, wanted it to be done good, wanted the team to play better.

“But he was a good player for us (Everton). Great captain, great player. Great signing, really, at that time.”