Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: That was lucky! TWO own goals give Gunners dramatic late win over Premier League strugglers as Viktor Gyokeres blanks again

But they somehow found a way to claim a crucial victory moments later when Saka's ball in from the right was flicked beyond the despairing Johnstone. It initially looked like substitute Gabriel Jesus, making his first Emirates appearance in just under a year, had got the decisive touch, but replays showed it was in fact Mosquera who got his head to the ball first and inadvertently deflected it into his own net.

It was a hugely fortunate moment for Arsenal, who were poor throughout, but they will take their bit of luck, with the win moving them five-points clear at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City, who play at Crystal Palace tomorrow.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...