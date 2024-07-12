Dani Olmo can be perfect Pep Guardiola player: Man City should make signing Spain's Euro 2024 star a summer priority

RB Leipzig's talisman is ready to take the next step at club level - and the Etihad Stadium is calling after a stunning summer

When Toni Kroos bulldozed through Pedri less than five minutes into Spain's Euro 2024 quarter-final meeting with Germany, a collective, sharp intake of breath emanated from La Roja's bench. The Barcelona starlet did his utmost to battle through the pain, but eventually, with tears threatening to stream down his face, he was forced to retreat down the tunnel in Stuttgart.

Summoned to replace him was Dani Olmo. Heading into the game, deciding between the two attacking midfielders was Luis de la Fuente's trickiest selection dilemma, and Olmo was clearly keen to prove that he should have been the one starting all along. Following a spritely first-half showing, the RB Leipzig man made a game-changing contribution not long after the interval.

Lamine Yamal was, typically, the provider. Working his way into space out wide and rolling the ball across the edge of the area, Olmo arrived at the opportune moment and swept an exquisite, first-time finish into the bottom corner. He wasn't done there, either, as deep into extra-time, he summoned a piece of exhausted magic, lifting a cross straight onto the head of Mikel Merino, who settled the encounter.

Olmo's performance sent a clear message. Yes, Spain's star boy's tournament might be over, but it was still business as usual. La Roja remain the best team at Euro 2024 by some margin.