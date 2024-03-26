Dani Carvajal claims 'Spain is not a racist country' despite continuous abuse of Vinicius Junior in La Liga as Real Madrid defender vows he 'will not hold back' against club team-mate in friendly clash with Brazil
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has denied that Spain is a racist country despite the repeated abuse of team-mate Vinicius Junior.
- Carvajal denies Spain is racist country
- Team-mate Vinicius has been victim of abuse
- Defender 'won't hold back' in Brazil clash