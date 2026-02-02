Getty/GOAL
Crystal Palace confirm signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves in club-record deal
Strand Larsen signs for Crystal Palace
Strand Larsen has moved in a deal worth around £50 million and will wear the No. 22 shirt at Selhurst Park. Chairman Steve Parish is thrilled to land the Norway star. He told the club's media: "We’re delighted that Jørgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park. I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come.”
Striker vows to 'bring energy and goals'
Strand Larsen has also spoken out on his move and is hoping he can make an impact at his new club. He said: "I'm really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time now. I'm here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club."
The striker scored 16 goals in 35 appearances in his first season at Wolves but has found the going tougher in the current campaign. Strand Larsen has managed just one Premier League goal so far this season in a struggling Wolves side. Rob Edwards' men currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, seven points adrift of Burnley, and destined for relegation to the Championship.
Mateta move collapses
Strand Larsen had been expected to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta at Crystal Palace, but the French star saw a deadline-day move to AC Milan collapse. The Rossoneri walked away from the deal after concerns arose about a knee injury during medical checks. Mateta now looks set to stay with the Eagles and be re-integrated back into the squad. The forward did not feature against Nottingham Forest last time due to the transfer situation, with manager Oliver Glasner explaining why he had been left out before the match. He told reporters: "It's nothing to do with the transfers, he is just not in the right place and doesn't feel in the right place to play We have to protect the team and protect him, he will not travel with us to Nottingham."
What next?
Crystal Palace return to action on Saturday in the Premier League against Brighton. A win for the Eagles would see Glasner's side move above Brighton in the Premier League table.
