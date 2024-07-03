'Scared to axe Cristiano Ronaldo' - Ex-Premier League star launches stinging attack on Roberto Martinez as Portugal boss accused of 'lacking backbone' after CR7's 'selfish' Euro 2024 display vs Slovenia
Roberto Martinez has been accused of being 'scared' to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal's XI as the debate over CR7 rages on.
- Ronaldo still yet to score at Euro 2024
- Broke down in tears after missing penalty vs Slovenia
- Chris Sutton believes CR7 is 'a hindrance' to Portugal