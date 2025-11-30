Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'only foreign player worth what he earns' in Saudi Pro League, claims country's former sports minister
Former minister claims Ronaldo only player to justify wage
Bin Mosaad served as the country's sports minister between 2014 and 2017, before Mohamed Bin Salman's administration began heavily investing in sports projects including the SPL.
The politician was speaking on Arab-language channel Al-Arabiya, when he was asked about his opinion on record-chasing striker Ronaldo. Bin Mosaad was effusive in his praise of the 40-year-old Portugal star, while also taking a swipe at his well-paid peers.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, after his second spell with Manchester United ended in acrimony. His high-profile switch to the Gulf state paved the way for a host of prominent players such as Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez to leave European football for the promise of higher wages.
The former Real Madrid and Juventus star's stay in the kingdom was extended earlier this year, with Ronaldo signing an improved deal worth a reported $211m-per-year.
- Getty
Ronaldo's global impact for Saudi Pro League praised
"Ronaldo is the only foreign player worth what he earns because of the global exposure he brings to the league and the country. Many others are paid far more than they deserve," said Bin Mosaad.
"The international renown that Ronaldo brings is unparalleled. He is the only foreign player whose impact justifies the level of his salary. No one else has done that for the league."
Prince Abdullah's words reflect the fact that Ronaldo is more than simply a footballer in Saudi Arabia, he is a sporting icon and an ambassador for the SPL and the nation's push for sporting excellence as a whole. The levels of sponsorship and commercial revenue that the Portuguese frontman brings to the country are impossible to match, and, on top of all of that, he continues to do the business and justify his salary on the pitch, too.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ronaldo continues to star in Saudi in twilight of career
The 40-year-old stunned fans once again last weekend as he scored a stunning bicycle kick to put Al-Nassr 4-1 up on Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. He has already struck 11 goals in 12 matches this campaign, backing up Prince Abdullah's claims. But even the great man Ronaldo himself concedes that he is reaching the latter stages of his illustrious career.
He recently said: "I'm really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quick. I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I'm enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let's be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years."
- Getty Images
Ronaldo counting down to World Cup
Bin Mosaad's comments reflect the fact that Ronaldo is a global icon of the sort that the Saudi Pro League has never seen before and might never see again. He continues to appear head and shoulders above opponents and will hope to show his world-class ability again for what could be the last-ever time at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The Portugal captain has avoided a ban for the start of the competition, following the confirmation that his red card against the Republic of Ireland during the most recent international break will not carry over into the tournament. Next summer's edition is set to be Ronaldo's sixth World Cup, with the trophy representing the elusive major honour that the great man has failed to secure in his career to date. His red-hot form in Saudi will stand him in good stead as he aims to make a massive impact on the tournament.
Advertisement