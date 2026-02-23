Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo to team up with Lionel Messi in MLS?! Ex-USMNT star explains why Inter Miami link-up could happen - but move would cause a 'mess'
Ronaldo went on strike in the Saudi Pro League
The evergreen 41-year-old has cut a frustrated figure in the Middle East, with questions being asked of how funds are distributed among leading teams in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo sat out three matches for Al-Nassr before eventually returning to the fold.
He has been back among the goals - while chasing down 1,000 competitive efforts over the course of his record-shattering career - but continues to see a release clause sit in his lucrative contract. Those terms are supposed to run until the summer of 2027, but could be broken.
Could Ronaldo join Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami?
Fans across the globe would love to see Ronaldo and Messi grace the same team before both head off into retirement, with it possible that a union could take place in South Florida. MLS Cup winners Inter Miami boast the ambition and funds to make a deal possible.
Quizzed on whether an agreement could be struck by the Herons, Ramos - speaking via online casinos in Canada - told GOAL: “I wouldn’t put it past them because I didn’t think they could have Messi and [Luis] Suarez and [Sergio] Busquets and Jordi Alba, and how many other guys they have. I think it could happen. I don’t think it will. If Ronaldo comes here, he will likely end up in another team.”
Pressed on where that could be, with Ronaldo seeing a future in Hollywood blockbuster movies mooted, Ramos added: “It could be LA. It could be the LA Galaxy because LAFC have taken some of the headlines in LA. Maybe the Galaxy wants to get back to being on top. Ronaldo’s signing would certainly give them that exposure.”
Returning to the possibility of Ronaldo heading to Miami, and whether there would be any concerns regarding an ego clash alongside Argentine GOAT Messi, Ramos said: “I don’t think so. I think they are both old enough to know that now they just want to win games. They are both certainly winners. And by the way, Ronaldo is not definitely going to Miami.
“I would love to see that happen. How great would it be if these two guys can end up together - one or two years in Miami. I hope it happens. Will there be any issues in terms of how big their egos are? I think the only issue is going to be how these guys travel because it’s going to be a mess with the attention that this team would get.”
Is Beckham the man to make a stunning transfer happen?
That would be an issue for another day, with Inter Miami aware that having Messi and Ronaldo together would be a marketing dream. It has been suggested that Manchester United legend Sir David Beckham - who is a co-owner of the Herons - could be the man to make the seemingly impossible become reality.
Another ex-MLS star, Rob Earnshaw, told GOAL recently on that subject: “If there was a place that could happen, it would be somewhere like Inter Miami. Unfortunately, I don’t think it will ever happen. All of the fanatics, we would love to see them play in a team one day and work together before they both retire. I don’t think it will happen but if there was a chance, I think David Beckham would be the one to make that happen.”
World Cup winner Kleberson, who also plied his club trade in the States at one point, is another to have told GOAL of Inter Miami making a play for Ronaldo: “Wow, imagine that happening, America is going to go crazy! They are going to sell everything to have those two guys together. In one locker room - Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and maybe Neymar. It’s a dream team!”
Messi frustrated after losing start to 2026 campaign
Inter Miami may decide that they need further additions to their ranks after suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat to LAFC in their opening game of the 2026 MLS campaign. Messi cut a frustrated figure at the end of that contest in California, but reports of him entering the locker room occupied by match officials have been debunked.
