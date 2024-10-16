Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi told they're no longer the GOAT as new ranking reveals the heir to their throne - with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland & Jude Bellingham battling to be No.1
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the top of the game appears to be over with a host of players battling to be the new GOAT.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Messi and Ronaldo era coming to an end
- Players battling to be the new GOAT
- New model reveals top contenders