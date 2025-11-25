GOAL/GETTY/IG:@georginagio
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez decide on wedding venue with special meaning for Al-Nassr & Portugal superstar
Ronaldo and Georgina's romantic journey
The couple started dating in 2016 and have been together for the last nine years, during which time they also became a family of five children. Ronaldo finally popped the question in August, as confirmed when Georgina showed off an image on social media of her huge engagement ring. In the caption on the post, she wrote: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."
When and where is Ronaldo getting married?
According to Jornal da Madeira, Ronaldo and his fiancée will tie the knot in a Christian ceremony on his home island of Madeira in the summer of 2026. The ceremony will take place in Funchal Cathedral after the World Cup in North America and the reception will be hosted at a luxury hotel. The location of the hotel holds a special meaning for Ronaldo as it is located just 1.5 miles away from the hospital where he was born and only three miles away from the base of Nacional da Madeira, one of the teams he played for in his youth.
Ronaldo 'is not a romantic guy'
Ronaldo claimed he is not generally a very romantic person in a recent interview on 'Piers Morgan Unsensored'. The 40-year-old narrated the entire episode of the proposal, as he said: "It was like 1 am. My daughters were in bed sleeping. One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio (Georgina) and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married'.
"I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn't planned to do it then. Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered (the ring). I didn't (get on one knee) because I wasn't prepared but it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech. It was simple, I'm not a romantic guy. Well, I am, but I'm not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home. But I'm romantic in my way. It was beautiful and I knew that it is the woman of my life so I did that and I hope that I did it well."
Georgina's ring valued at £1.5 million
Ronaldo, who is football's first billionaire player, spent lavishly on the special engagement ring that he specially bought for his partner. According to engagement ring specialist Laura Taylor, Georgina's gorgeous diamond is valued at £1.5 million. Taylor told the Daily Mail: "A diamond of this size is almost certainly set in platinum for security, which also enhances its colour and gives the ring a timeless finish. This is a show-stopping ring, and easily among the most impressive we've seen in recent years, which feels perfectly suited to one of football's most famous couples. If the diamond is natural and of exceptional quality in the D-F colour range with flawless or near-flawless clarity, its value could easily exceed £1.5 million."
Meanwhile, Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds, said to The Mirror: "We estimate the value of Georgina Rodríguez's stunning engagement ring to be around $5 million. The ring is reminiscent of the famous Taylor-Burton Diamond, a 69.42 carat pear-shaped stone gifted to Elizabeth Taylor by Richard Burton, who reportedly bought it from Cartier, who bought the rarity for over $1 million at auction."
