Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester City 2025Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo would ‘bite your hand off’ for Man City transfer - with shock Club World Cup deal speculated on with Erling Haaland nursing ankle injury

C. RonaldoManchester CityFIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueSaudi Pro LeagueTransfersAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo would, according to Teddy Sheringham, “bite your hand off” for the chance to represent Manchester City at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola's side will be competing for global crown
  • Special transfer window set to open before event
  • United legend CR7 already linked with Inter Miami
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches