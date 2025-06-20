This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'He liked my cowboy hat!' - John Textor buries the hatchet with Nasser Al-Khelaifi as Botafogo & Lyon owner denies he 'beat' PSG president with shock Club World Cup win Paris Saint-Germain Botafogo RJ Lyon Ligue 1 FIFA Club World Cup John Textor claims to have settled the differences with Paris Saint-Germain counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi after Botafogo's Club World Cup win. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Textor dismisses any bad blood

Jokes about "cowboy" tag pinned on him by PSG owner

Claims match result doesn't reflect reality Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask