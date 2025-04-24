Convinced within 10 minutes! Carney Chukwuemeka's incredible cameo that led to THREE Dortmund goals triggers imminent talks with Chelsea over extending midfielder's stay
Carney Chukwuemeka inspired a stunning turnaround against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, convincing Dortmund to open talks with Chelsea.
- Chukwuemeka currently on loan at BVB
- Englishman put on a brilliant performance off the bench at the weekend
- Dortmund ready to open talks with Chelsea over permanent move