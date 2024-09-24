CONCACAF Player Power Rankings: USMNT's Christian Pulisic and Canada's Alphonso Davies battle for top spot

GOAL takes a look at the seven best players from North America right now

Who is the best player in CONCACAF? Is it AC Milan and U.S. star Christian Pulisic? Or could Canada and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies be No. 1?

The debate has picked up again recently, and rightfully so. After a big Copa America and less than two years out from a World Cup, there is a lot of attention on region - especially with the U.S., Canada and Mexico hosting in 2026.

Answering that question isn't easy. The region has arguably never been deeper. For years, North America has been dominated by the U.S. men's national team and Mexico, but no longer. The rise of teams like Jamaica and Canada have made this interesting, particular due to the presence of their own top-level players.

When taking about who the best is, though, there are plenty of factors at play. Form, for both club and country, is the biggest, though. Players need to be able to bring it no matter what shirt they're wearing. That's what separates the good from the great.

But who are the great players in CONCACAF right now and, more importantly, who is the best? GOAL takes a look...