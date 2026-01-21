'It's tiny!' - Cole Palmer worryingly misses Chelsea's Champions League tie with Pafos as Liam Rosenior explains talisman's absence

Rosenior explained before kick-off why Palmer has been ruled out. He told TNT Sports: "Cole has just missed out on this one. Hopefully he will be OK for Sunday's game at Palace. He picked up a tiny, little strain. I mean tiny. More of a fatigue injury, in the last game. We just want to make sure, at this stage of the season, that everyone is feeling good."

The Chelsea boss was also asked about his starting XI after changing his entire backline and starting Jorrel Hato, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Malo Gusto against Pafos. He explained: "All of the players, I've been really lucky, because we've had so many games in a short space of time. All of the players I've picked have impressed me. Filip [Jorgensen] was outstanding against Charlton, Jorrel [Hato] scored against Charlton, was very, very good, he's an outstanding young player. Benoit and Wesley we know are outstanding players, Malo is back from injury. I know I have a fantastic outstanding squad. I know I need to use the squad with the amount of games we've got to keep up fresh and fit and I'm sure they will do a very, very good job this evening.

"I think we've had illness in the camp as well and that's affected my selection in the team. I know these players are very, very good players and I trust my group. So in terms of changing the back four. We picked up a different back four for Brentford, with Tosin [Adarabioyo] and Trevoh [Chalobah] and the long throws that go into the box. I have got very good defenders throughout the squad who can deal with different games and different situations."

